Misplaced priorities: Ashok Gehlot slammed over silence on rape of 7-year-old, tweeting on Rahul Gandhi’s resignation

Ashok Gehlot’s misplaced priorities: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been receiving intense criticism on social media for his repeated appeals to Rahul Gandhi to persuade him not to step down as Congress president even as tension simmers in Jaipur over the rape of a seven-year-old girl. Gehlot was in Delhi on Wednesday where he met Sonia Gandhi triggering talks of him replacing Rahul Gandhi. However, details of the nearly 40-minute meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot were not available.

Several areas in Jaipur witnessed violent protests on Tuesday over the horrific incident. Senior cops had to order the suspension of Internet services in 13 police stations areas in the capital city to prevent the situation from deteriorating further. Security has been stepped up across the city as tension prevails in some of the areas.

While Jaipur faced a turbulent situation, CM Ashok Gehlot was missing in action. A look at his Twitter timeline shows the CM was busy pleading Rahul Gandhi not to resign as Congress president. In fact, none of his numerous tweets in the past couple of days were about the Jaipur rape incident.

“Once again I am hopeful that Rahul ji will soon return to lead us with same zeal and spirit…We will bounce back and Congress Party would continue to defeat the fascist forces under Rahul ji’s dynamic leadership. The Congress party firmly believes in the political acumen of Rahul ji, he had successfully lead party to the victory in the recently held state assembly election in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and that in the recent past also in Gujarat,” Gehlot said in one of his tweets.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday posted his 4-page resignation letter on the social media ending days of speculations surrounding his decision to step down from party’s top post. Rahul Gandhi, who took over the command of the Congress from mother Sonia Gandhi in 2017, called for a radical change in the party. “Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019,” he said in the letter.

Sachin Pilot takes control in Ashok Gehlot’s absence

While Ashok Gehlot has been busy in pleading and pleasing his masters in New Delhi, his deputy Sachin Pilot seems to have taken control of the situation arising in the wake of the Jaipur violence. Pilot even met the victim’s family at the hospital assuring them of strict action against the accused and all other help. He also directed the doctors to provide best medical facilities to the girl whose condition is said to be stable.