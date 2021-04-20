Ashok Gehlot govt secures Rs 1.67 Lakh crore private investment in Rajasthan

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan today announced that it has secured investments worth Rs 1.67 lakh crore from private players, a development it said brought positive news amid the prevailing gloom due to pandemic. As per a statement issued by the state government, a major chunk of the investments is happening in the renewable energy sector. The announcement was made in the first meeting of the Board of Investment chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The state government has said that the fresh investments will create nearly 40,000 new jobs in Rajasthan. Only the renewable sector will provide 90 percent of jobs and that too in the barren land areas of the state, which are less fortunate due to being non-agricultural lands such as distcists of Jaisalmer, Jalore, and Barmer.

The government has also informed that Adani Green Energy, Renew Power, Greenko Energies and JSW Solar are investing nearly Rs 1,64,540 crore in total and will be providing employment opportunities to over 37000 in the renewable energy sector in the next couple of years. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has instructed the officials to ensure that new projects are started in a time bound manner by removing bottlenecks in investment in the state.

In the last two years, he said, the government implemented many important policies and programs to increase investment in Rajasthan. “Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS 2019), Rajasthan Industrial Development Policy 2019, through One Stop Shop System and Single Window System and many facilities are being provided to investors,” the chief minister said.

Rajasthan’s Board of Investment, chaired by chief minister, also cleared the projects from Sahasara Semiconductors in the electronics, Mewar Polytex in the technical textile, ASI Industries in the engineering manufacturing stone, Hema Media Sources in the medical and health and Kanchan India in textile

Also, the government said, issues pertaining to projects of Kajaria Group in the Bathware Mfg and Ceramic Tiles, JCB in Earth Moving Machines, Saint-Gobain in the Glass manufacturing sectors were cleared for smooth operation of these projects. “Collectively the total investment from these companies is estimated to be Rs 3200+ Cr and employment to 5600+ persons are expected,” the state said in a statement.

According to the statement, Saharsa Semiconductors will be setting up an assembling, testing, marking, and packaging unit for production of memory components. ASI Industries will be setting up an engineered stone manufacturing unit which will be an export oriented unit which will export 90% of the produce to USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Gulf.