Ashok Gehlot faults Centre for migrant crisis following lockdown, says decisions being taken in haste

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File PTI Photo)

The decision to extend the lockdown by another 19 days till May 3 was taken in haste and the exemptions being allowed from April 20 should have been granted earlier, Rajasthan CHief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said. On April 14, the day the 21-day nationwide lockdown was scheduled to end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to extend it by another 19 days while promising some relaxations in unaffected areas in order to resume economic activities.

“I believe that it would have been better had the relaxation been given earlier, instead of from April 20th,” he told reporters. “It was said that we will implement it from the 20th. But had the (Central) government prepared five days ago or during the 21 days, it would have been better. But decisions are being taken in haste. But considering the situation the world over, and in our country, perhaps some decisions have to be taken in haste,” the Chief Minister added.

Speaking about the March 24 announcement, he said that states should have been given some time to prepare before enforcing the lockdown.

Blaming the government over the migrant crisis due to the three-week lockdown that was suddenly enforced, he said, “Had three days been given to everyone, then everyone would have comfortably travelled and the crowds in Delhi, Mumbai or Surat wouldn’t have gathered.”

The Chief Minister said that a ‘modified lockdown’ will be implemented in Rajasthan in a phased manner from April 21. He said that the state government will permit the industrial units to resume business after April 20 in rural and industrial areas.

Gehlot has also ordered the opening of other government offices in a phased manner. He said that departments involved in essential services are fully functional but other offices should also start working.

Works related to PWD and irrigation should be started in rural areas, while the rural job guarantee scheme works should be intensified by following the social distancing and other health related protocols, he said. Besides, he has directed that curfew be imposed in the areas that are coronavirus hotspots.

According to a PTI report, Rajasthan on Thursday reported 25 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the state’s tally to 1,101.