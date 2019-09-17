Ashok Gehlot clarifies as Mayawati terms Congress ‘unreliable, untrustworthy’ over defection of 6 Rajasthan MLAs

Non-trustworthy, says Mayawati after six Rajasthan BSP MLAs join ruling Congress

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday hit out at the Congress after all six of her party MLAs merged with the ruling Congress in Rajasthan. In a tweet, she said that the Congress has once again proven that it is “unreliable and untrustworthy”. “The Congress government in Rajasthan has once again broken BSP MLAs and proved that is an unreliable and untrustworthy party.”

Terming the desertion by her MLAs as a betrayal by the Congress party, Mayawati added that it comes at a time when the BSP was extending unconditional outside support to the Congress government in Rajasthan.

“Congress, instead of fighting against its bitter opponents and organisations always works to harm parties which cooperate with or support them. The Congress is thus an anti-SC/ST OBC party and has never been sincere and honest about the right to reservation of these classes,” she said in another tweet.

Reacting to Mayawati’s comments, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that there was no pressure on the MLAs from anyone sitting in the government. “What Mayawati has said, I feel that such a reaction is quite natural… but she must understand that the people sitting in the government didn’t manage it. We didn’t lure them and it is our state’s quality that we never indulge in horse-trading.”

“The MLAs were aware of the conditions in Rajasthan, they knew the sentiments of the people and joined the government to help accelerate the pace of growth. The government should remain stable and this was perhaps in their mind… there was no pressure from our end,” the CM clarified.

On Monday night, all six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan defected to the ruling Congress. All the six BSP MLAs were in constant touch with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. They met Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and submitted a letter informing him about their decision to join the Congress on Monday night. “The BSP MLAs met me and handed their letter about this,” Speaker CP Joshi said. The development comes just ahead of the civic body polls and bypolls for two assembly seats.

The BSP MLAs who merged with the Congress are Rajendra Singh Gudha, Jogendra Singh Awana, Wajib Ali, Lakhan Singh Meena, Sandeep Yadav and Deepchand.

After BSP’s merges, the Congress has now the support of 118 MLAs in the 200-chair Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. In the Assembly elections held last December, the Congress had won 100 seats. It formed the government with the support of one MLA from the Rashtriya Lok Dal’s (RLD), six from the BSP and 12 Independents. The 12 Independents who were giving outside support to the Congress joined the grand old party in March this year.