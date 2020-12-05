Ashok Gehlot claims BJP tried to topple Congress govt in Rajasthan

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday claimed that BJP tried to topple his government in the state. He said some Congress MLAs met Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan and after meeting them, the legislators said to him that they were “ashamed to see Amit Shah as Home Minister.” “The BJP tried to make the government fall in Rajasthan. After meeting with Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan our MLAs told me that they were ashamed to see Amit Shah as Home Minister,” Gehlot said.

The Rajasthan chief minister further said that there was a time when Sardar Patel was Home Minister and now it’s Amit Shah. “They (BJP) were giving assurance that they have made five different governments fall and this will be the sixth one. BJP has been conspiring like this,” Ashok Gehlot was quoted as saying by ANI.

This isn’t the first time Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of conspiring with others to topple his government in Rajasthan. This year in July, Gehlot had levelled the same charges against the BJP when some Congress leaders loyal to Sachin Pilot rebelled against the leadership accusing the chief minister of not listening to their grievances.

About 17 MLAs along with Sachin Pilot did not attend multiple meetings called by chief minister Gehlot. Following this, the Congress removed Sachin from the post of PCC chief and Deputy CM post. The buzz was that Sachin could join the BJP. However, after weeks of infighting, Congress managed to persuade Sachin to return to the party.

In the 200-member House, the Congress currently has 100 MLAs while the BJP has just 73.