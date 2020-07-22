Ashok Gehlot’s brother raided by ED in money-laundering cases linked to fertiliser scam

ED raids at premises of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasain.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday carried out raids at the premises of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasain and others in connection with the fertiliser scam. According to news agency PTI, raids are being conducted at multiple locations across the country in money laundering cases linked to the fertiliser scam.

The erstwhile BJP government had in November 2017 alleged that Ashok Gehlot’s brother exported subsidised fertilisers from 2007 to 2009. The Congress was then in power and Ashok Gehlot was the Chief Minister.

The Enforcement Directorate’s raid comes in the midst of a political battle between Ashok Gehlot and his sacked deputy Sachin Pilot. Pilot had revolted against Gehlot last week after he was served SOG’s notice in connection with a bid to topple the Congress government.

According to ED, imported subsidised fertiliser, supposed to be consumed by farmers, was diverted to private companies. Agrasen played a key role in diverting the product to private companies.

The raids are being conducted at company owned by Agrasen Gehlot and other premises linked to him. Raids are being conducted in multiple cities including in Jodhpur.

Agrasen Gehlot has been named as an accused in ECIR, which is equivalent to an FIR. The case was initially being investigated by the I-T department. After the I-T filed a prosecution complaint, a case was registered under PMLA.

The Income tax department had last week carried out searches in Delhi, Jaipur and Mumbai on close aides of Ashok Gehlot in connection with a suspicious tax evasion case.