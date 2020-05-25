Ashok Chavan tests positive for coronavirus, second minister in Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet

Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan has tested coronavirus positive. (File pic)

Ashok Chavan tests Covid-19 positive: Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra Public Works Department minister Ashok Chavan has tested positive for coronavirus, days after colleague in the Uddhav Thackeray cabinet, Jitendra Awhad, also tested positive for the deadly virus. Chavan, a former Maharastra CM, is currently admitted at a hospital in Nanded, his home constituency. His condition is stable, sources told The Indian Express. The IE reported that Chavan was under home quarantine for the last few days.

The minister was travelling between Mumbai and his home district in Marathwada frequently, a Health ministry official told PTI, adding that he contracted the infection a few days back and is now undergoing treatment. The official said Chavan would have come in close contact with someone who was already infected with the virus.

Chavan is the second minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government to catch the infection after NCP leader and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad. Awhad recovered after remaining admitted in a hospital in Mumbai for more than two weeks.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit by coronavirus in the country, accounting over 30% of the total cases in the country. According to the Health ministry data, the country has reported 1,38,845 cases of which more than 5,000 are alone from Maharashtra. Of the total 4,021 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,635.