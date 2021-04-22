  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ashish Yechury, elder son of Sitaram Yechury, dies of COVID-19 in Gurugram Hospital

April 22, 2021

Sitaram Yechury confirmed the unfortunate news in a tweet.

Ashish Yechury NewsAshish Yechury (inset) was 34 year old.

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury’s elder son Ashish Yechury passed away due to COVID-19 in a Guguram hospital this morning. He passed away around 6 am today.

According to reports, he was earlier being treated at Holy Family Hospital but was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

He was 34 years old. According to the reports, he was working with a leading newspaper in New Delhi.

Sitaram Yechury confirmed the unfortunate news in a tweet. In his tweet, Sitaram Yechury thanked all the doctors and nurses who treated his son. “It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him – doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us,” he said.

Sitaram Yechury is himself under home quarantine.

