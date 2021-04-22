Ashish Yechury, elder son of Sitaram Yechury, dies of COVID-19 in Gurugram Hospital

He was 34 years old. According to the reports, he was working with a leading newspaper in New Delhi.
Sitaram Yechury confirmed the unfortunate news in a tweet. In his tweet, Sitaram Yechury thanked all the doctors and nurses who treated his son. “It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him – doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us,” he said.
