Ashish Yechury dies of COVID-19: PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin offer condolences

By: |
April 22, 2021 10:48 AM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock at Ashish Yechury's death.

Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor said he was devastated by the news of Ashish Yechury's death.

Ashish Yechury’s Demise: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s elder son Ashish died of COVID-19 this morning. His demise came as shock for many while leaders across the spectrum offered their condolences. Ashish, who studied at the Asian College of Journalism, worked in several publications in Delhi, before moving to Pune. Journalists who worked with him remembered him as a mild-mannered and warm professional who was knowledgeable and well-read.

“Condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury Ji and his family on the tragic and untimely demise of his son, Ashish. Om Shanti,” PM Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also expressed his shock while offering condolences to the family. “Deeply shocked & anguished by the untimely passing away of Ashish Yechury, son of Shri Sitaram Yechury due to COVID-19. My heartfelt condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury garu & all other family members in this hour of grief. Om Shanthi!” he said on Twitter.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “Read Sitaram Yechury ji’s tweet and don’t even have words to offer him solace in the time of his grief. Just a feeling of immense sadness to read another young life lost to COVID. My heartfelt condolences to him, his family. Prayers for the departed.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock at Ashish Yechury’s death. “Shocked and very saddened to hear about the untimely passing away of Ashish, son of @SitaramYechury Ji. My deepest condolences to the grieving family,” tweeted Banerjee.

DMK leader MK Stalin offered condolences to the family. “Deeply saddened and pained to hear about the loss of Ashish Yechury. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Comrade @SitaramYechury, his family and friends at this difficult time,” said MK Stalin in a tweet.

Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor said he was devastated by the news. “There is no greater loss for a parent to endure. May you find the strength to bear the inexpressible grief of your loss. My heart goes out to you at this painful time,” he said.

External Affair Minister S Jaishankar also expressed his grief. “Sita, grieved beyond words to learn of your loss. May you find strength at this very difficult moment,” he said.

The CPI(M) Politburo issued a statement offering its condolences to the family. “We are deeply sorry to announce the passing away this morning (22 April) of Ashish Yechury, son of Sitaram Yechury and Indrani Mazumdar. He died of Covid related complications….The Polit Bureau conveys its deepest condolences to Sitaram and Indrani, his wife Swati, his sister Akhila and all other members of the bereaved family,” it said in the statement.

