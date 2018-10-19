Ashish Pandey, BSP leader’s son who brandished pistol at Delhi hotel, sent to judicial custody

A local Delhi court on Friday rejected the bail plea of former BSP MP’s son Ashish Pandey and sent him to judicial custody till Monday. Pandey is accused of brandishing a gun and threatening guests at Delhi’s Hyatt Regency hotel on Sunday night.

Pandey was produced before the Patiala House court by the police today, a day after he surrendered before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh at the Patiala House Court.

In his plea, Pandey claimed that he was innocent and had not done anything wrong. He alleged that the entire incident was being reported in a biased manner by the media.

Pandey, who is the son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, was on the run since Sunday after a video clip showing him threatening guests and brandishing a pistol outside the Hyatt Regency went viral.

After evading police action for four days, Pandey had released a video claiming he had nothing wrong.