Ashish Mishra appear before SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra, today appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) amid tight security. The SIT was formed to investigate the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Ashish was first supposed to appear before police yesterday at 10 am, but he did not turn up and sought more time from the police. The Uttar Pradesh Police then issued a second summons asking him to appear before it by 11 am today. His father Ajay Mishra had yesterday confirmed that Ashish will appear before the police today.

The UP police had arrested two men were on Thursday in the case and had asked Ashish Mishra to appear before it. Four of the eight people who died in the violence on Sunday were farmers, allegedly mowed down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

While farmers had claimed that Ashish Mishra was present in one of the vehicles, Ashish and his father Ajay Mishra have maintained that he was not present at the spot. Ajay Mishra even said that he has evidence to prove Ashish was at an event at that time. Yesterday, Ajay Mishra claimed that had Ashish been present at the spot, he would have been killed by the violent mob disguised as farmers.

A nine-member team headed by DIG Upendra Agarwal has been formed to investigate the FIR lodged against the minister’s son and others. The matter is also being heard by the Supreme Court of India. The top court had pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for the sloppy progress.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu today ended a day-long hunger protest he was holding against Ashish Mishra at the residence of late journalist Raman Kashyap. Kashyap was among the eight people killed in the October 3 violence. Sidhu was demanding Ashish Mishra’s arrest.