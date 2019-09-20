‘Ashamed of my acts’: Swami Chinmayanand admits to every allegation against him, says SIT chief

The investigating officer said that the former minister did not want to say more as he was “ashamed” of his acts. (PTI)

Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Swami Chinmayanand has admitted to almost every allegation levelled against him by a law student, SIT chief Naveen Arora informed on Friday. The investigating officer said that the former minister did not want to say more as he was “ashamed” of his acts. “Swami Chinmayanand has admitted to almost every allegation levelled against him, including sexual conversations and body massage. Circumstantial evidence also being examined. He said he doesn’t want to say more as he’s ashamed of his acts,” news agency ANI quoted Arora as saying.

A law student from Shahjahanpur who had levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment against Swamy Chinmayanand disappeared, forcing family members and activists to approach the Supreme Court seeking timely action to prevent another Unnao-type incident. Acting swiftly, the apex court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to set up a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Earlier today, the special investigating team of UP police arrested Chinmayanand from his ashram in Shahjahanpur. He was later produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate who sent him to 14-day judicial custody. The arrest comes nearly a month after charges against him surfaced. The family members had alleged delay by state police into the case as the accused was a powerful person.

However, UP DGP OP Singh today said there was no delay, as the SIT was minutely investigating the case. “When the statement of the girl was recorded, she gave some video clippings. All the video clippings of the girl and the videos related to extortion were sent for forensic examination, and after this only Swami Chinmayanand and three other persons were arrested,” he said.

However, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that Chinmayanand was arrested only after the girl threatened to commit self-immolation. “The skin of the BJP government is so thick that the government does not take any action until the victim has to say that I will commit suicide,” she said.

Earlier this week, the student had threatened to commit suicide if the former minister was not arrested. “‘I’m unable to understand why Chinmayananda has not been arrested…the SIT must arrest him…I will commit self-immolation if Chinmayananda is not arrested,” the girl had said.