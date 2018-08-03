‘Ashamed of Muzaffarpur incident’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar breaks silence on shelter home rapes

Faced with a barrage of criticism over incidents of rape of 34 minor girls at a state-run shelter home in Bihar’s Muzzaffarpur, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said that he is ashamed that such an incident has taken place in Muzaffarpur and assured that all guilty will be brought to the book. He was addressing a gathering at at an event in patna on Friday.

“I am ashamed that such an incident has occurred in Muzaffarpur. The CBI is probing the case and the High Court is monitoring it,” he said.

“I would like to assure everyone that no leniency will be shown towards anyone, all those found guilty will be severely punished,” he added.

Kumar is facing the ire of opposition parties over the rape of 34 minor girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur. This was the first occasion he made any comment with regard to the crime. Yesterday, opposition parties had staged a statewide bandh to protest against the JD(U)-BJP coalition government over its failure in providing security to women.

The Supreme Court has also taken suo moto cognisance of the case. The court on Thursday issued notices to the Centre and Bihar government seeking their response in the case. The case was unearthed when the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences conducted a survey and found that girls were raped at the shelter home by the staff and even one was murdered for opposing them.

The case is being currently probed by CBI.