Asha Bhosle’s cryptic tweet fires up intolerance debate

In a tweet posted just a few hours ago, Bhosle wrote: “Dum Maro Dum…Bolo Subh Shyam Hare Krishna Hare Ram…can I perform this evergreen song or not?

Playback singer Asha Bhosle’s cryptic tweet has fired up the ongoing debate on intolerance. In a tweet posted just a few hours ago, Bhosle wrote: “Dum Maro Dum…Bolo Subh Shyam Hare Krishna Hare Ram…can I perform this evergreen song or not?” While the legendary singer wasn’t explicit in her reference, Twitterati linked it to recent intolerance debate which erupted after 49 celebrities including Anurag Kashyap and Aparna Sen wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking stronger law against lynching.

Take permission from 49 intellectual before performing otherwise they will accuse you of spreading intolerance — Marwadi (@intolerantdude) July 26, 2019

The tweet which was posted just five hours ago has gone viral on social media with over 4,500 retweets and 25,000 likes. Bhosle’s tweet has drawn mixed reactions from Twitterati with some defending her right to sing whatever she wanted and some saying that it (Jai Shri Ram) shouldn’t be used to lynch people. This was something that was also mentioned by 49 celebs who in their open letter said that Jai Shri Ram has become a war cry today.

Some users have even used ‘Hare Krishna Hare Ram’ reference in the context of West Bengal where a few people were allegedly booked for chanting Jai Shri Ram. A user by the name of Sharad Mishra said that Didi (Mamata Banerjee) will be afraid if the song is performed in West Bengal. Earlier, this year a video surfaced in which Mamata Banerjee got down from her car and chased some people who chanted Jai Shri Ram while her convoy was passing through.

Ever since this incident, a number of cases have been reported where people who Banerjee claims are BJP supporters have now been using Jai Shri Ram to mock TMC.

Another Twitter user Mayank Saxena writes, “You can, but the point is should you be lynched if you don’t?” He was referring to the recent incident where a Muslim man Tabrez Ansari was lynched on the suspicion of bike theft. However, the mob which beaten him to death forced Tabrez to chant Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman.

Here are some reactions from Twitterati

I have been your fan since as long as I can remember @ashabhosle ji & I am beyond disappointed to see this tweet . There is nothing funny about people being lynched in the name of our gods .

Whoever is handling your account should understand that this doesn’t suit your stature. — Pankhuri Pathak پنکھڑی (@pankhuripathak) July 26, 2019

Asha ji ‘Bolo subah shaam, Hare Krishna hare Ram’ is a mark of intolerance today in India which leads to lynchings according to few urban naxals. You can be jailed for singing this on stage if you are in West Bengal. — Ravi Rai (@Raviravirai) July 26, 2019

Don’t say Ram ma’am… Its hateful,… (according to some so called intellectuals, & Bollywood actors) — Sanu Rawat (@SanuRawat17) July 26, 2019

You can perform and u should no one have problem with but don’t force anyone to do same and ensure your fans dont force to say chant jai shri ram and lynch other in the name of jai shri ram #Foe must previal — Wali (@iamwaliullah) July 26, 2019

U cannot. U will become communal, u will b declared saffron terror, u will b criticised by peacefuls. Listening to ur music will b prohibited by Tolerants. A letter will b written to PM for double attack “HARE KRISHNA” & “HARE RAM” on Tolerant & So called peacefull, afraid people — SDB (@SDB14583535) July 26, 2019

Not just you millions of us sang the very song irrespective of our beliefs but no one lynched anyone while singing it nor was anyone pressurized to sing it. If you think making a mockery out of tragedy is OK, then I as a fan am disappointed… sad — Farhana (@FarhanaCvg) July 26, 2019

Yes, you can madam. But you will be identified as intolerant. Better to take permission from Aparna Sen before singing it. — Dhruba Basu (@DhrubaBasu) July 26, 2019

@ashabhosle ji that song was never used to lynch people so u can perform it today too . And u can sing what u want .. Hare Krishna hare Ram or Jai shree Ram but dont force it on the lips of others…Ram ka naam badnaam na karo. — asha vinayaraj (@ashavinayaraj) July 26, 2019