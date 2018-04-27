Asaram’s daughter distances herself from disgraced father

Bharti was at the court for a hearing where she and her mother Lakshmi have been named as accomplices in yet another rape case against Asaram. (AP)

Distancing herself from her father and his empire, the daughter of convicted self-styled godman Asaram, stated on Friday that she had taken a different path a long time back. “The world outside believes that I am very much involved in the daily affairs of the ashrams, whereas the ashram management believes that I have been independent of the ashram for over 17 years,” Bharti told the media outside the Gandhinagar court. Bharti was at the court for a hearing where she and her mother Lakshmi have been named as accomplices in yet another rape case against Asaram.

A Surat-based woman has accused Asaram of raping her multiple times between 1997 and 2006 at his centre in Ahmedabad. Four other women followers – Dhruvben, Jassi, Nirmala and Meera — have been named in the chargesheet for abetment of rape. A Jodhpur court sentenced Asaram this week to life imprisonment on charges of raping a minor.

Claiming ignorance of Asaram’s future legal action, Bharti said: “The legal team in Jodhpur does not consult us. Whether they would go to High Court or not, they would take a decision. I have no knowledge.”