Asaram rape verdict: Hypocrites using Hindu religion deserves punishment, says VHP chief

Newly-appointed Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Vishnu Kokje today welcomed conviction by a Rajasthan court of self-styled godman Asaram in a rape case. (IE)

Newly-appointed Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Vishnu Kokje today welcomed conviction by a Rajasthan court of self-styled godman Asaram in a rape case, saying it is a “lesson” to the hypocrite godmen who defame the Hindu religion through such “immoral” acts. A Jodhpur court today sentenced the self-styled godman to life in prison after finding him guilty of raping a teenage girl in his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur five years ago.

Kokje today called upon top office-bearers of the RSS at its headquarters here. “Some hypocrites under the garb of Hindu religion commit such disgusting acts. They should get strictest punishment. There are many such people who are defaming the Hindu religion and it (the court verdict) is a lesson for such hypocrites,” he told reporters. Responding to a query, Kokje said the people should not “run after so called sadhus blindly”. He also said that many seers have set examples to emulate by preaching spiritualism and doing selfless service for the society.

When asked about the VHP’s stand that a law be passed in Parliament for constructing a Ram temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya, Kokje said, “We are hopeful of a fast decision on the Ram temple issue without any further delays. The introduction of law will be dependent upon the decision of the (supreme) court (hearing the pending title suit)”.

“We will have to wait for the decision of the court. Why should we think that we will lose. We may win the case,” he said. Responding to a query on the purpose of his visit to the Sangh leaders, he said it was for seeking guidance, which is a norm.