Asaram rape case judgement: Will media be allowed inside Jodhpur jail for coverage? What we know

The Jodhpur court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking entry of media persons in Central Jail of Jodhpur for the coverage of Asaram rape case judgment, news agency ANI reported. The Jodhpur special SC/ST court is expected to pronounce the judgement on the rape accused self- styled godman on Wednesday at around 11:30 am. According to the directions of the Rajasthan High Court, the verdict will be delivered in Jodhpur Central Jail premises. “‘Magistrate along with court staff, Asaram and co-accused along with the defence and prosecution counsels will remain present in the courtroom in jail premises”, DIG, Jail, Vikram Singh told PTI.

The security arrangement was tightened across the three states- Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana as these three states have the maximum number of followers of the accused. The Home Ministry has asked the three states to deploy additional security forces for the maintenance of law and order. “We have made all arrangements for the judgment day,” DIG Jail told PTI. The security for the victim’s family was also tightened. “The security for the victim’s family is continuously being monitored… Two more constables will stand guard outside her house in addition to the five policemen already deployed there, and a strict vigil is being maintained on all the visitors using CCTV cameras,” SP KB Singh, Shahajahanpur told PTI.

Asaram Bapu was arrested on the complaint filed by a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur of Uttar Pradesh. The girl was studying at godman’s ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh and had alleged that Asaram had called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013. He was arrested from Indore and brought to Jodhpur on 1 September 2013 and has been under judicial custody since the following day.