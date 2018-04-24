Asaram rape case: Centre asks 3 states to tighten security ahead of verdict by Jodhpur court

Asaram is accused of raping a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur of Uttar Pradesh, who was studying at the self-styled godman’s ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. (Express photo)

The Centre today asked Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana to tighten security and deploy additional forces ahead of the verdict by a Jodhpur court in a rape case against self-styled godman Asaram, an official said. In a communication, the Home Ministry told the three states to beef up security and ensure that no violence takes place after the verdict. The three states were also told to deploy additional forces in sensitive places, the Home Ministry official said.

Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana have large number of followers of Asaram. A court in Jodhpur is set to prononunce its verdict in the rape case against Asaram tomorrow. Asaram is accused of raping a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur of Uttar Pradesh, who was studying at the self-styled godman’s ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. The victim had alleged that Asaram had called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013.

The Home Ministery advisory has been sent in view of the fact that largescale violence was witnessed in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh after a special court pronounced its verdict in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim last year.