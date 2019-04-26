Asaram Bapu’s son Narayan Sai found guilty of rape, sentencing on April 30

By: |
Updated: April 26, 2019 1:52:00 PM

Narayan Sai (40) and his father Asaram Bapu are currently lodged in jail in connection with rape cases. While Sai is lodged in Lajpor jail on charges of the rape of a lady in Surat, Asaram is lodged at a Jodhpur jail.

Asaram Bapu, Narayan Sai rape case Narayan Sai found guilty of rape, sentencing on April 30

A local in Surat court on Friday held self-styled godman Asaram Bapu’s son Narayan Sai guilty in a rape case. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on April 30.

Narayan Sai (47) and his father are currently lodged in jail in connection with rape cases. While Sai is lodged in Lajpor jail on charges of the rape of a lady in Surat, Asaram is lodged at a Jodhpur jail.

Sai was arrested from Kurukshetra in Haryana in December 2013 after two Surat sisters filed rape complaints against him and Asaram in October the same year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Asaram Bapu’s son Narayan Sai found guilty of rape, sentencing on April 30
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition