Asaram Bapu’s son Narayan Sai found guilty of rape, sentencing on April 30

A local in Surat court on Friday held self-styled godman Asaram Bapu's son Narayan Sai guilty in a rape case. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on April 30. Narayan Sai (47) and his father are currently lodged in jail in connection with rape cases. While Sai is lodged in Lajpor jail on charges of the rape of a lady in Surat, Asaram is lodged at a Jodhpur jail. Sai was arrested from Kurukshetra in Haryana in December 2013 after two Surat sisters filed rape complaints against him and Asaram in October the same year.