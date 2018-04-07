​​ ​
  3. Asaram Bapu rape case verdict to be pronounced by Jodhpur court on April 25

Asaram Bapu rape case verdict to be pronounced by Jodhpur court on April 25

The Jodhpur SC/ST Court will pronounce the Asaram Bapu rape case verdict on April 25. The development was confirmed on Saturday afternoon, minutes after the Jodhpur Court granted bail to Bollywood actor in the blackbuck poaching case. Salman Khan was kept in the same jail where Asamram Bapu was staying.

By: | Jodhpur | Updated: April 7, 2018 4:45 PM
The Jodhpur SC/ST Court will pronounce the Asaram Bapu rape case verdict on April 25. The Jodhpur SC/ST Court will pronounce the Asaram Bapu rape case verdict on April 25.

The Jodhpur SC/ST Court will pronounce the Asaram Bapu rape case verdict on April 25. The development was confirmed on Saturday afternoon, minutes after the Jodhpur Court granted bail to Bollywood actor in the blackbuck poaching case. Salman Khan was kept in the same jail where Asamram Bapu was staying. It was in the year 2013 when the religious guru Asaram Bapu was booked by the Delhi as well as the Jodhpur Police for allegedly raping a minor girl. The minor girl who belonged to Jodhpur made claims that the religious guru raped her in his Jodhpur Ashram. The minor was brought to Asaram to cure her of her “evil spirits“.

Asaram Bapu was arrested on August 31, 2013.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Supreme Court checked up with the Gujarat Police for delaying the processes of recording of evidence in the rape case against Asaram Bapu. The apex court directed it to conclude the process within five weeks. The top court questioned the state police for delay in completion of the trial in the case and said that “it cannot go like this for months”.

(To Be Updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Rahul Shukla
    Apr 9, 2018 at 10:38 pm
    Asaramji Bapu's case is moving towards final judgment and the prosecution is failed to prove any of the allegations against Asaramji Bapu,Visit jodhpur live channel for case updates which media will not show because they are busy only in showing negative for Asaramji Bapu. This coming 25th april the judgement will most probably be in the favour of Asaramji Bapu.
    Reply
    1. Jarnail Singh Banwait
      Apr 9, 2018 at 10:45 am
      Some facts of the on Saint Shri Asharamji Bapuji fake allegation: 1. Bapuji is 82 years old with proven history of social service, helping society for 50 years. 2. This girl alleged that she was attacked for 1.5 hours when her mother was sitting outside the room. The mother did not hear anything. 3. The girl further alleged that this 75 year old saint had put one hand on her mouth and attacked her with one hand for 1.5 hours when there were a lot of people outside the room. 4. Medical reports denies any attack. This should be very obvious that this is a conspiracy against Hindu saints! 5. There is a well-planned media attack constantly for many hours per day for the last 3 months against Bapuji - when not even showing news of other people who are already convicted. The media is controlled by the Congress party. 6. The girl stayed in the same place of the attack for 5 days with her family. People that she interacted her described her to be her normal self and bein
      Reply
      1. Jarnail Singh Banwait
        Apr 9, 2018 at 10:37 am
        Some facts of the on Saint Shri Asharamji Bapuji fake allegation: 1. Bapuji is 82 years old with proven history of social service, helping society for 50 years. 2. This girl alleged that she was attacked for 1.5 hours when her mother was sitting outside the room. The mother did not hear anything. 3. The girl further alleged that this 75 year old saint had put one hand on her mouth and attacked her with one hand for 1.5 hours when there were a lot of people outside the room. 4. Medical reports denies any attack. This should be very obvious that this is a conspiracy against Hindu saints! 5. There is a well-planned media attack constantly for many hours per day for the last 3 months against Bapuji - when not even showing news of other people who are already convicted. The media is controlled by the Congress party. 6. The girl stayed in the same place of the attack for 5 days with her family. People that she interacted her described her to be her normal self and bein
        Reply

        Go to Top