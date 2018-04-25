Asaram Bapu rape case verdict LIVE updates: Jodhpur court to decide fate of self-styled godman

Asaram Bapu rape case verdict: Jodhpur court will today give its decision in the alleged rape case against Asaram Bapu. (Twitter)

Asaram Bapu rape case verdict LIVE updates: A Jodhpur court will today give its judgment in the alleged rape case against self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. The trial court will deliver its verdict on the Jodhpur Central Jail premises, as per the directions of the Rajasthan High Court. Asaram was arrested from Indore and brought to Jodhpur on 1, September 2015 following a complaint of a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The girl was studying at Asaram’s ashram in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

The victim had accused the godman of raping her on the night of August 15, 2013, at his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur. Along with Asaram, four other accused in the case – Shiva, Shilpi, Sharad, and Prakash – were charge-sheeted by police under several sections of the POSCO Act, Juvenile Justice Act and IPC.

8:25 AM: A follower of Asaram tried to enter Jodhpur Central Jail with garland. He was detained by police.

8:20 AM: Apart from Asaram, there were four other accused in the chargesheet. They are Shilpi, Shiva, Sharad and Prakash. The chargesheet was filed on November 6 in 2013. The cases were against Asaram and co-accused are resgistered under IPC, Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) Act.

8:15 AM: Asaram, who was arrested on September 1, 2013, has been lodged in judicial custody since September 2, 2013. Earlier on April 7, a special court for SC/ST cases had coompleted the final arguments in cases against Asaram. The order was reserved for April 25, which is today.

8:10 AM: The victim’s father expressed hope that they will get justice. “I have full faith in the judiciary and am confident that Asaram will be given the severest form of punishment,” said the victim’s father. Security was also stepped up around the victim’s house in Shahajahanpur. A vigil was also being kept outside Asaram’s ashram at Rudrapur, police official said.

8:05 AM: “The security for the victim’s family is continuously being monitored… Two more constables will stand guard outside her house in addition to the five policemen already deployed there, and a strict vigil is being maintained on all the visitors using CCTV cameras,” Superintendent of Police K B Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

8:00 AM: DIG Jail Vikram Singh said that they have made all arrangements ahead of the judgement day. He said that the magistrate along with court staff, Asaram and the co-accused along with the defence and prosecution counsels will remain present in the courtroom in the jail premises.

7:50 AM: It has been learnt that there will no media entry to the Central jail. The Jodhpur Court also dismissed a petition seeking entry of media persons in Central Jail of Jodhpur for the coverage of the judgement, reports say. Apart from this Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be remain imposed in Jodhpur till April 30.

7:45 AM: Keeping in the mind the Panchkula violence that had taken place following the verdict against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, judgement will be pronounced in the case inside Jodhpur Central Jail according to reports.

7:35 AM: Fresh twists came in the case when several witnesses were attacked or they went missing since. Asaram’s personal aide was also shot dead in 2014. Another of his associate was allagedly killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. In 2015, witnesses were agains attacked by unidentified assailants. One of the witnesses went missing from Lucknow.

7:30 AM: A chragesheet was filed in November, 2013. In the chargesheet, Asaram and four others had blackmailed in exchange of sexual favours. Asaram was booked under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and IPC sections of 342, 376, 506 and 509.

7:25 AM: In August 2013, Asaram was taken into the custody. Subsequently, theb self-styled Godman was taken to the Central Jail in Jodhpur. A potency test was conducted on Asaram. He was also produced before a Jodhpur court. Asaram tried to get bail by filing a raft of bail pleas. However, 12 of those bail pleas were rejected by Supreme Court, Jodhpur trial court and Rajasthan High Court.

7:20 AM: Another case was lodged in Gujarat. Two sisters had lodged separate complaints against the Asaram and his son Narayan Sai. Two sisters, who hail from Surat, had accused them of raping, according to reports. The Jodhpur court is set to pronounce the verdict in these two cases.

7:15 AM: Asaram has been accused in two separate cases. Two cases were registered in Gujarat and Rajasthan. In Rajasthan, a teenage girl had lodged a complaint with Rajasthan Police that she was raped by the Asaram at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur on the night of August 15, 2013. The girl hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahajahanpur.

7:10 AM: Present situation outside Central Jail premises in Jodhpur.

7:05 AM: The Union Home Ministry has sent a communication to Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana over the security issue. The central government has asked these states to prevent any untoward incidents. Three states have also been directed to identify sensitive places and deploy additional forces, according to a Home Ministry official said.

7:00 AM: As per the directions of the Rajasthan High Court, the trial court will deliver its verdict in the Jodhpur Central Jail premises. Asaram has been lodged in Central Jail premises for the past over four years.

6:55 AM: Security has stepped up in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Delhi. The central government has asked Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana governments about the possible threat to law and order. Since Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana have large number of followers of 77-year-old Asaram.