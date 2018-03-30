Asansol violence: Booked for misbehaving with IPS officer, BJP MP Babul Supriyo files counter complaint against police

Babul Supriyo has filed a counter complaint against police for misbehaving with him during Asansol visit on Thursday

BJP MP from Asansol Babul Supriyo has filed a counter complaint against police alleging officials misbehaved with him during his visit to the home constituency last afternoon. On Thursday, Babul Supriyo was in Asansol where communal violence broke out four days ago during Ram Navami rallies. When his convoy reached the Railpar area, patrolling officials stopped his car and denied entry, citing imposition of Section 144. Footage aired by news channels showed a minor scuffle between him and police.

Later in the evening, police filed two separate FIRs against the Supriyo for misbehaving with an IPS officer, stopping government staff from discharging duties and violating prohibitory orders. Subsequently, Supriyo lodged a counter complaint against police officials for misbehaving with him.

In a series of tweets today, Supriyo expressed disappointment over the current state of affairs in his constituency, accusing the ruling TMC leaders and police of suppressing people voice. He said that it is very unfortunate students are not able to appear for board exams from his area.

“In a place where a dozen of IPS officers are busy misbehaving with me shamelessly…it is needless to say that police will be uncontrollably atrocities towards common people,” he tweeted in the Bengali language.

Meanwhile, the death toll mounted to 5 with two more casualties reported from Asansol on Thursday. Communal violence broke out in Ranigang area of Asansol during Ram Navami celebrations earlier this week. Several shops and homes were vandalised and set ablaze by goons, forcing people to take shelter at temporary camps set up by the government. A person was also hacked to death on Monday. Two more deaths were reported from different parts of the state.