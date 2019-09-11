Asaduddin Owaisi to PM Modi on ‘cow’ remark: ‘Constitution provides right to life and equality to humans’

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI Image)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday took a dig on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark over cow policies. Calling cow as a ‘sacred animal’, Owaisi said that PM should keep in mind that the Indian Constitution has given the right to life and equality only to humans. “Cow is a sacred animal for our Hindu brothers but in Constitution right to life and equality has been given to humans, I hope PM will keep it in mind,” the AIMIM chief told news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, addressing a gathering at Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, the Prime Minister has slammed the political parties who criticise the government over its policies on cow protection and welfare and said that they are only damaging the country.

The Prime Minister further added that when they few people hear the words ‘Om’ and ‘Cow’, they use to shout that the nation is going back to the sixteenth century.

“It is the misfortune of this country that some people feel bad at the mere mention of ‘Om’ and ‘cow’, they feel the nation is going back to the 16th century. Such knowledge. People bent on destroying the nation have left no stone unturned to achieve their goals,” ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Mathura to launch the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP). NADCP aims to eradicate Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in livestock. The Rs 12,652 crore programme also aims at vaccinating over 500 million livestock against the FMD.

The Prime Minister further added that the programme would receive 100 per cent funding from the central government till 2024. The NADCP also aims at treating 36 million female bovine calves annually in its fight against Brucellosis disease. The NADCP has two components – control diseases by 2025 and removal by 2030.