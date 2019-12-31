Asaduddin Owaisi’s offer to Nitish Kumar: ‘Quit BJP-led NDA, we will support you’

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi dares Nitish Kumar to quit BJP-led NDA.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to quit the BJP-led NDA and assured him of the support of all opposition parties. Addressing a rally in Kishanganj, Owaisi criticised Nitish for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) in Parliament and dared him to tell the Centre that people of Bihar are not in favour of the ‘black legislation’.

“Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar are not common politicians. Nitish Kumar should leave them…. should part ways with the BJP. We all will extend support to you. You have earned a good reputation in Bihar. Leave the BJP for the sake of the country,” he said while addressing the ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ rally at Ruidhasa ground in Kishanganj.

The Hyderabad MP said Nitish Kumar must declare and tell Delhi that Bihar will not implement CAA, NPR and NRC.

“But I know that he would not be able to do so. He remained silent when the bill was being passed in Parliament. What he will speak now,” he added.

“Sushasan Babu, the country will never forgive you for playing with the Constitution of India. The Constitution is being disregarded and Nitish Kumar is watching this silently,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi is planning to expand his party footprints across Bihar after winning the Kishanganj assembly seat in the recent by-election. Party’s Qamrul Hoda won by margin of more than 10,000 votes, defeating BJP’s Sweety Singh. The Kishanganj assembly seat falls under the Seemanchal region which is considered to be one of the most backward areas in the state. It has a sizeable Muslim population and they play a key role along with Yadavs.

Owaisi wants to make deeper inroads by getting a chunk of votes from Muslims. The party is likely to contest most of the 243 Assembly seats in 2020 elections in the state.

On NPR and NRC, Owaisi said that PM Modi was misleading the people. The AIMIM chief said there is no difference between the NPR and the NRC. He said Muslims gave their testimony of being patriots by choosing to remain in India but PM Modi is asking for proof of citizenship from that very community.