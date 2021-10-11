Asaduddin Owaisi was ‘Nakul’ and Mohan Bhagwat was ‘Shakuni’: MP engineer’s bizarre leave application goes viral

The sub-engineer wrote further in the letter that after becoming aware of his previous birth, he wants to discover his life and also do soul searching, as soul is eternal.

A leave application of a Madhya Pradesh engineer, in which he requested for Sunday offs to beg alms and talks about recollecting instances of his past life, has gone viral on social.

In a bizarre letter to his chief of the Susner Janpad Panchayat in Agar-Malwa region, deputy engineer Rajkumar Yadav explains how he recently gained recollection of his past life and wanted to go door-to-door begging on Sundays to remove his ego.

“In my previous birth (Mahabharata period) present AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was Pandava prince Nakul and also my close friend. During the same period, the present RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was Shakuni (the cunning maternal uncle of the Kauravas),” Yadav wrote in the letter.

The sub-engineer wrote further in the letter that after becoming aware of his previous birth, he wants to discover his life and also do soul searching, as soul is eternal. “For it I want to follow Bhagavad Gita paath. Also, to eliminate my ego, every Sunday, I want to beg wheat from every house, owing to which I request that being awarded day off on Sunday,” the sub engineer wrote in the letter/leave application.

In Agar Malwa of Madhya Pradesh, a sub-engineer has written a leave application to his superior saying that he gained recollection of his past life and wanted to do Bhagavad Gita paath to know more about his life & also beg alms to erase ego every Sunday pic.twitter.com/qOmMpyZB9j — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Yadav he saw a dream recently in which he saw that Asaduddin Owaisi was Prince Nakul and his close friend, while Mohan Bhagwat was Mama Shakuni. “Since then I’ve decided to do soul searching through Bhagavad Gita paath, for which I’ve requested for day off on Sunday. Though Sunday is a holiday, but at Janpad Panchayat level, we’re often called for duties on Sunday also. Hence I’ve written for Sunday off, just to enable me to soul searching,” Yadav said on Sunday.

The engineer also receives a reply from his senior who says that the journey to erase one’s ego should begin by not thinking that he can spend his Sundays the way he wants. The reply to the bizarre leave application has also gone vial with Janpad Panchayat CEO Parag Panthi asked him to report and perform work at the office on Sundays.