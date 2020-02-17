Asaduddin Owaisi tweets Preamble to PMO over berth for Lord Shiva in Kashi-Mahakal Express

Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned the move to convert a berth into a temple in the Kashi Mahakal Express.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned the move to convert a berth into a temple in the Kashi Mahakal Express which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday from Varanasi. Although Owaisi refrained from making any direct comment, he chose to share a photo of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution to the Prime Minister’s Office in response to an ANI tweet informing that a berth on board the train has been designated as a Lord Shiva temple, a move which officials say will be a permanent feature on the train.

The Preamble of the Constitution is a brief introductory and presents the principles of the Constitution. It reads: “WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens: JUSTICE, social, economic and political; LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; EQUALITY of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation; IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this 26th day of November 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION.”

Owaisi is a strong critic of the Modi government. His tweet comes at a time when the nation is witnessing protests against the Modi government over the amended Citizenship Act. The opposition parties including Owaisi’s have argued that the law is against Muslims as it seeks to grant citizenship on religious lines. The law was amended by the Parliament last December. It promises Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Owaisi has also argued that the National Population Register (NPR) exercise is a step towards the national Register of Citizens.

Owaisi last week participated in a protest against CAA, NPR and NRC in Gulbarga. Addressing the crowd here, Owaisi said, “This fight is for our existence and survival. It has been just two months since the protest has started, the protest must go on for the next 3 to 4 months. Until the government repeal this unlawful act.”

Participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to Parliament last month, Owaisi said, “There is no difference between NPR and NRC and if we lose this fight, we will finish.”