Asaduddin Owaisi terms Congress-TDP alliance the modern-day East India Company

Last week, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu met several opposition leaders in Delhi.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at the emerging alliance between Congress and TDP, terming it the East India Company of 2018. “This is not Mahakutumbi, this is 2018’s East India Company,” he said referring to an alliance of Congress, TDP, Telangana Jana Samithi and CPI which is set to fight the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana next month.

Elaborating on his statement later, Owaisi wondered whether the decisions of Telangana will be made by Naidu who sits in Vijayawada or the Nagpur-based RSS, or the Congress in Delhi.

“It is necessary that the modern-day East India Company be sent to where they came from on December 7,” the AIMIM chief said while addressing a public gathering at Milad Gound Jalal Bagh Sangareddy constituency in Medak district of Telangana.

Owaisi’s outburst comes days after TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu met Congress president Rahul Gandhi to chalk out plans for the upcoming elections in the state. Last week, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu met several opposition leaders in Delhi. After meeting Gandhi, Naidu termed TDP’s alliance with the Congress a democratic compulsion to protect the country.

However, Owaisi later slammed Naidu and said he is talking of secularism and democracy after being a friend of BJP for four years. Naidu was earlier with the BJP but quit the NDA over his demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh.