Asaduddin Owaisi tears a copy of Citizenship Bill, says it will lead to another partition

Earlier in the day, Owaisi had compared Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing amendments to Citizenship Bill.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday tore apart a copy of Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha and said that it will lead to another partition of the country. Vehemently opposing the Bill, he said: “This will lead to another partition…this bill is against the Constitution of India and disrespect to our freedom fighters. I tear the bill, it is trying to divide our country.”

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM on #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 in Lok Sabha: Ye aur ek partition hone ja raha hai…This bill is against the Constitution of India and disrespect to our freedom fighters. I tear the bill, it is trying to divide our country. https://t.co/aQ2LFl5jG8 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

Earlier in the day, Owaisi had compared Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing amendments to Citizenship Bill. He also appealed the speaker to save the country from the new law.

“I appeal to you (Speaker), save the country from such a law and save Home Minister also otherwise like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel’s citizenship act, Home Minister’s name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion,” he had said.

Home Minister Amit Shah today tabled the bill for passage in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to grant citizenship to six identified minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.