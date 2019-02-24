Asaduddin Owaisi slams government’s decision to attend OIC meet, says it’s not ‘good foreign policy’

Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the Central government’s foreign policy days ahead External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is scheduled to attend the inaugural meeting of the foreign ministers’ conclave of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“OIC condemns India 5 times in 2018, calls our security operation ‘wicked terrorist act’ & we’re happy to be hosted by them? We used to have a foreign policy, now @PMOIndia @SushmaSwaraj have replaced it with whatever floundering, fumbling thing this is,” Owais, an MP from Hyderabad, tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, “Also what is this govt’s obsession with ‘dusre Mussalmaan desh’?! Trying to link foreign Muslim countries with Indian Muslim citizens is already strange, but seeing the invitation as ‘recognition’ of your own citizenry’s existence cannot be good foreign policy”.

Swaraj will attend the 46th session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers to be held in Abu Dhabi from March 1-2. India will be attending for the first time in fifty years.

It’s a very crucial juncture that India is participating in the OIC, as the country is putting all diplomatic efforts to isolate Pakistan at the global level post-Pulwama terror attack on February 14 that led to the killing of 40 CRPF jawans.

Since the attack, India has been taking a number of steps to isolate Pakistan at the global level.

The OIC has often supported Pakistan and often sided with it on the issue of Kashmir. While responding to the invitation, MEA called it “welcome recognition” of nearly 85 million Muslims presence in India and their contribution pluralistic ethos, and country’s contribution to the Islamic world reported PTI.

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan invited Swaraj to address the inaugural plenary as the ‘guest of honour’ and that India was happy to accept the invitation, MEA added.