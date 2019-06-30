Asaduddin Owaisi says organisations linked to Sangh Parivar behind attacks on Muslims

In an apparent reference to some lynching cases in the country, Owaisi said that only Muslims and Dalits are being targeted. (PTI Photo)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that the people who were behind the recent spate of attacks on Muslims and Dalits are linked to the Sangh Parivar, which is widely regarded as the parent organisation of the ruling BJP. In an apparent reference to some lynching cases in the country, Owaisi said that only Muslims and Dalits are being targeted.

“People are being beaten up if they do not raise slogans of JSR (Jai Shri Ram) and VM (Vande Mataram). Such incidents aren’t going to stop. Only Muslims and Dalits are being targeted. There are organisations behind such incidents and all of them are linked to Sangh Parivar,” news agency ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

His remarks come just days after some incidents reported where people were allegedly forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. On Friday, 16-year-old Mohammad Taj was allegedly beaten up by a mob for wearing a skull cap and refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Kanpur.

In a separate incident which took place on June 18 in Jharkhand, a 24-year-old man Tabrez Ansari succumbed to his injuries four days after being allegedly beaten up for hours on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle. A purported video of the incident showed that he was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’.

On the same day, a group of youth allegedly removed the traditional skull cap and assaulted 18-year-old madrasa student in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on Saturday, the AIMIM chief urged the Muslims to stop supporting Congress after the Rajasthan government named Pehlu Khan, who was lynched two years ago, in its charge sheet filed earlier. However, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot later claimed Khan wasn’t named in the charge sheet.

Promising justice in the case, the chief minister said that he was ready to re-investigate the case if any discrepancies are found.