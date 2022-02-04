Asaduddin Owaisi rejects ‘Z’ security cover after UP attack, calls for end to radicalisation

Owaisi said that the people of Uttar Pradesh will respond to bullets with ballots and to hate with love.

AIMIM chief and four-time MP Asaduddin Owaisi today rejected ‘Z’ security cover extended to him by the government after an attack against him in Uttar Pradesh yesterday. Speaking in the Lok Sabha today, Owaisi asked the government to charge the accused under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and said that the ongoing radicalisation will promote right-wing communalism and terrorism. He also appealed to the government to end radicalisation in the country.

“I don’t want Z category security. Make me an A-category citizen, at par with you all. Why was UAPA not invoked against those who fired at me? …I want to live, to speak. My life will be safe when the poor are safe. I will not get scared of those who shot at my car,” he said.

He also posed some questions to the members of the house. “Who are these people who believe in bullets, not in the ballot? Who are these people who have been radicalized to the extent that they don’t trust the constitution? They are against Ambedkar’s constitution and spread hatred,” said Owaisi while adding that the accused were radicalised and such things will promote right-wing communalism and terrorism.

“I saw bullets from six feet close. It may be that I may not see tomorrow’s day…..I am not scared of death….I don’t want Z-category security. I am in politics since 1994. I want to spend a free life. I cannot spend a life full of suffocation. If I will live, I will keep raising my voice against the government,” he said.

Owaisi said that he was among those who raised their voice when Prime Minister’s security was breached as the country’s PM is also his PM. “But today, when a four-time MP has been fired upon from a distance of six feets…I won’t keep quiet due to their fear,” he said.

Owaisi said that the people of Uttar Pradesh will respond to bullets with ballots and to hate with love.

Yesterday, gunshots were fired at Owaisi’s vehicle at Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning for the assembly elections. Uttar Pradesh police have already arrested two people in connection with the incident and have recovered the gun used by the culprits.