Asaduddin Owaisi questions Centre’s ‘strategy to deal with China’ amid reports of fresh face-off in Galwan Valley

Amid reports of a minor face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, a claim denied by the Indian Army, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the Narendra Modi government for not clearing the air around the stand-off with China. Hitting out at the government, Owaisi termed the situation in Ladakh still worrisome. “PMO has not officially briefed press nor answered questions in Parliament. What does he want to hide? We lost 20 bravehearts in Galwan last June. China still denies us access to Depsang, Gogra, Hot Springs and Demchok,” he said in one of the many tweets posted today.

Asaduddin Owaisi asked whether the PM will still be hiding behind ‘legacy issue’ excuse. “Does PMO still maintain the fiction that no one has entered India? What’s the plan for reversing ingress in Ladakh? Is PM going to continue just sitting, hiding behind the excuse of ‘legacy issues’ to accept the new status quo?” he questioned.

He slammed the government for not taking the country into confidence about the ground realities. “Can PMO tell the country by when the status quo ante in Ladakh will be restored? Or should we just accept the fait accompli that has been created by China?” he questioned.

Owaisi wondered whether the government even has a strategy to deal with China or if PR and propaganda are going to be the only response.

Earlier last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the relationship between India and China is at a crossroads. He put the onus on China saying that the direction of the relationship between the two countries depends on the neighbouring country adhering to various agreements and maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border.

The ties between the two countries have been under severe strain following the deadly Galwan valley clash.