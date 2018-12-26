Asaduddin Owaisi on UP Namaz diktat: Cops who showered petals on Kanwariyas are asking Muslims not to offer prayers

Noida namaz controversy

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at the BJP over a later order issued by police in Noida banning offering prayers at public places. In a tweet, Owaisi mentioned the showering of petals on Kanwariyas to question how offering namaz once a week can disrupt peace.

“UP cops literally showered petals for Kanwariyas, but namaz once a week can mean disrupting peace and harmony. This is telling Muslims: aap kuch bhi karlo, ghalti to aapki hi hogi. (Whatever you do, you will be at fault),” he said.

On Tuesday, an order issued by the police in Noida asked multi-national companies to bar their employees from offering prayers in open public spaces in Sector 58. The notice warned that the companies will be held responsible for any breach.

Owaisi further asked how can a company be held responsible for what its people do in a personal capacity. “Also, by law, how does one hold an MNC liable for what their employees do in individual capacity?” he asked.

When controversy erupted, Senior SP Ajay Pal clarified that the notice was not meant for any ‘particular religion’, but added that the notice was by and large believed to be pointing at offering of namaz in open public spaces.

The Congress also criticised the police over its notice to ban Namaz. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has created an unsettled situation.

“I don’t want to speak much about it but I will just say that Yogi Adityanath has created an unsettled situation in Uttar Pradesh ever since he became the chief minister,” Sibal told India Today.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Sunil Yadav said that break should be given to Muslims to visit a nearby mosque to offer namaz.

“If this is not possible then a break should be given to them during working hours so that they can go and offer namaz at a nearby mosque. The people offering prayers at the ground must also be facing issues so it’s the responsibility of companies to make such arrangements,” a report in India Today quoted him as saying.