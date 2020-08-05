Asaduddin Owaisi on Ram Mandir bhumi pujan: ‘PM Modi violated oath of office by laying foundation stone’

Asaduddin Owaisi had earlier said that the Prime Minister should not attend the bhumi pujan of Ram Mandir in his official capacity, but can do so as an individual.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of violating the oath of office by taking part in the bhumi pujan to begin the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Owaisi said that the day would be remembered for the defeat of democracy and secularism in India.

“India is a secular country. The Prime Minister has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. This is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and success of Hindutva,” the Hyderabad MP said.

Owaisi had earlier said that the Prime Minister should not attend the bhumi pujan of Ram Mandir in his official capacity, but can do so as an individual. “Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi should not attend this event as the Prime Minister of this country. He can definitely attend this function in his individual capacity. The Prime Minister also has freedom of religion. Every Indian citizen has freedom of religion,” he had said.

Owaisi had even questioned the Supreme Court’s unanimous verdict in November last year that paved the way for the construction of a Ram Mandir at the same site where Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya. Owaisi had termed it as a victory of belief over facts, adding that the “Supreme Court is supreme but not infallible”.

In one of the most important and anticipated judgements in the history of India, a five judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi (now retired) had on November 9, 2019 put an end to the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute that tore the social fabric of the nation. The SC had ruled that the disputed land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood belongs to Ram Lalla and ordered the government to provide an alternative five acres land to the Sunni Waqf Board.

The AIMPLB, of which Owaisi is a member, later filed a review petition in the Supreme Court. The apex court, however, rejected the review pleas.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhumi pujan of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among eminent guests who attended the ceremony.

The temple is likely to be completed in the next three years.