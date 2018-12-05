Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Nizam’ barb, says Indian by choice

By: | Published: December 5, 2018 3:55 PM

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath again over his "Nizam" barb at him, saying Indian Muslims had rejected Muhammad Ali Jinnah's two-nation theory and he is a citizen of this country "by choice".

Asaduddin Owaisi, Yogi Adityanath, Hyderabad, bjp, Narendra Modi, bjp, Telangana assembly pollsThe Hyderabad MP was responding to Adityanath’s recent remarks at a rally in poll-bound Telangana that Owaisi would have to “run away” from Hyderabad, just like the Nizam, if the BJP came to power in the state. (PTI)

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath again over his “Nizam” barb at him, saying Indian Muslims had rejected Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s two-nation theory and he is a citizen of this country “by choice”. The Hyderabad MP was responding to Adityanath’s recent remarks at a rally in poll-bound Telangana that Owaisi would have to “run away” from Hyderabad, just like the Nizam, if the BJP came to power in the state.

“I am number one citizen of India, an equal citizen and I am not a tenant,” Owaisi told reporters at Hyderabad Press Club. Unlike Yogi, he said, he is an Indian “by choice”. “We (Indian Muslims) rejected Jinnah’s theory. We always accept that India is our homeland. You cannot treat us as second-class citizens. The BJP’s ideology is to treat Muslims not as equal citizens but as unequal citizens,” the AIMIM chief said.

Also read| Telangana elections: Read the Constitution, Owaisi’s advice after PM flays KCR’s Muslim quota promise

In an attack on Adityanath on Sunday, Owaisi had said India is his father’s country and no one is running away. Addressing a poll rally here, he had also said Adityanath was speaking the language of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP and that he was ignorant about history.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Telangana Elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Nizam’ barb, says Indian by choice
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition