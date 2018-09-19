Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at RSS chief

“This is ‘tarika’ (way) to win respectability. Hindutva (concept) came from Savarkar..You reject what Savarkar and Golwalkar wrote… Will you reject?” Owaisi asked. (PTI/IE)

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Wednesday said the statements of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat that ‘Hindutva’ was an inclusive concept were just an attempt to win some “respectability.”

There is huge difference between Hinduism and “Hindutva”, Asaduddin claimed alleging “Hindutva” was “exclusive and not inclusive.”

Reacting to Bhagwat’s comment saying “Hindu Rashtra doesn’t mean there’s no place for Muslims, Hindutva is Indianess and inclusiveness,” the AIMIM chief said “I challenge Mohan Bhagwat to reject what(M S) Golwalkarhas written in his book Bunch of Thoughts and to reject(V D) Savarkar’stheory of Hindutva,” Owaisi said.

Bhagwat, on the second day of the “Bhavishya Ka Bharat-an RSS Perspective” event at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, had said “Hindutva” was an inclusive concept and did not exclude Muslims. He also maintained that his organisation embraced the Constitution, and respected the “socialist, secular” parts of its Preamble.

“This is ‘tarika’ (way) to win respectability. Hindutva (concept) came from Savarkar..You reject what Savarkar and Golwalkar wrote… Will you reject?” Owaisi asked.