Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Mohan Bhagwat for saying word ‘lynching’ shouldn’t be used to defame India

Asaduddin Owaisi today hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comment that lynching is a western construct and it should not be used to defame India. (PTI)

Member of Parliament and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comment that lynching is a western construct and it should not be used to defame India. “The victims were Indians. Who garlanded convicts? Who draped them in (tricolor). We’ve a Godse loving BJP MP. There can’t be bigger defamation of India than the ideology that killed Gandhi/Tabrez. Bhagwat isn’t saying stop lynching, he’s saying ‘don’t call it that’,” Owaisi said in a tweet.

The statement comes just hours after Mohan Bhagwat while addressing the Vijayadashmi function of the RSS in Nagpur said that the ‘lynching’ word does not originate from Indian ethos and it should not be imposed on Indians. “Lynching is not the word from Indian ethos, its origin is from a story in a separate religious text…lynching itself is a western construct and one shouldn’t use it in the Indian context to defame the country,” the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat’s remarks irked many politicians with the Congress leaders attacking the RSS chief for his remarks. Hitting out at RSS, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said: “It is as much a lie to say that the RSS has nothing to do with lynchings as it is a lie to say that the RSS is a cultural organisation, is anti-casteist, pro-reservation and respects the Indian Constitution…spreading falsehood is the ideology of the Sangh.”

Last year, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to prepare a law to deal with mob lynching. States such as Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are working on stringent law to take on mob lynching. In July this year, the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission submitted a draft Bill recommending up to life imprisonment for the crime.