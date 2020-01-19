Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at Mohan Bhagwat, says country’s real problem is unemployment not population

Asaduddin Owaisi slams Mohan Bhagwat over two child policy.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has hit back at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his two children policy remark. Owaisi said that the country’s real problem is unemployment, not the population.

Owaisi said that the Sangh has also pressed for checking the population of Muslims and the latest argument was just aimed at targeting the minorities.

“I am having more than two children and several BJP leaders have more than two children. RSS always maintained that the Muslim population has to be controlled,” he said while addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad on Saturday.

“This country’s real problem is unemployment, not the population,” Owaisi added.

The Hyderabad MP also asked Mohan Bhagwat about the number of youths who have been given jobs by the Modi government in the last five years.

“36 students committed suicide per day in 2018 due to unemployment. You can’t provide jobs in five years. This is the reason why RSS is insisting to bring two children policy,” he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recently said that a law for two children should be brought in to ensure proper development of the country.

“We feel this is the need of the hour though it is up to the government to take the final call on this. This law will not have any relation to any particular religion and will be applicable to all,” he said while a meeting at the Moradabad Institute of Technology (MIT) on Friday. He added that the Sangh will support any law that calls for two children only.