Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at Baba Ramdev: Keep your beliefs to yourself, we are Muslims by choice

Yoga guru Ramdev on Friday said that the issue of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya was linked to the nation’s pride.

A day after Baba Ramdev said that Lord Rama was also the ancestor of Muslims, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Yoga guru saying he should keep his beliefs to himself. He further said that imposing your beliefs on others is wrong. Speaking on this, Owaisi said: “I Would like to tell him that keep your beliefs to yourself, imposing your beliefs is wrong. RSS and Sangh Parivar make such statements every time. We are Muslims by choice, nobody forced our ancestors.”

Yoga guru Ramdev on Friday said that the issue of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya was linked to the nation’s pride. He further said that Lord Ram was the ancestor not only of Hindus but also of Muslims.

Speaking at an event, Ramdev said that it was an undisputed fact that “Ayodhya is Lord Ram’s birthplace”. He further said: “Not just Hindus, but Ram was the ancestor of Muslims too. This issue of Ram temple is all about the nation’s pride. It has nothing to do with vote bank politics.”

While speaking to reporters, Ramdev said the Ram temple issue was not linked to vote-bank politics. “I firmly believe that Ram Temple must be built in Ayodhya. If not in Ayodhya, where would you build it? It is obvious that it will not come up at Mecca, Madina or Vatican City,” yoga guru added.

Ramdev’s statement did not go down well with the opposition leaders who said that the religious leaders like him were ‘beneficiaries’ of the BJP. Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said: “Such Babas have once again come out to help the BJP and Modi government ahead of polls so that more benefits can be reaped for the next five years.”