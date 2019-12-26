‘Leadership is knowing limits of one’s office’: Asaduddin Owaisi hits back after Army Chief questions political leadership over CAA violence

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is due to retire on December 31. (Photo/ANI)

CAA protests: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s statement slamming the violence during the recent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests and questioning the role of political leadership in leading citizens towards violence has invited sharp reactions from political circles.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi was one of the first leaders to latch on to the opportunity to slam the Army Chief for his political statement.

“Leadership is knowing the limits of one’s office. It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy and preserving the integrity of the institution that you head,” Owaisi, who represents Hyderabad in Lok Sabha, said.

The Congress too criticised General Rawat for his statement.

“Leaders Not Those Who Lead Masses In Arson: Army Chief On Citizenship Protests. I agree General Saheb but also Leaders are not those who allow their followers to indulge in genocide of communal violence. Do you agree with me General Saheb? (sic)” Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted.

Speaking at an event in the national capital earlier today, General Rawat, who is due to retire on December 31, had said,”leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of university and college students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership.”

His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra had denounced violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests across the country. “The way some people in Uttar Pradesh indulged in violence in the name of protest demonstrations, damaged public property, they should sit at home and ask themselves whether the path they chose was correct?” PM Modi had said during an event in Lucknow.