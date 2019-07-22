Asaduddin Owaisi gives Sadhvi Pragya’s ‘toilet’ remark a casteist twist, accuses her of open defiance

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in the Lok Sabha.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur for her statement that she wasn’t elected to clean gutters or toilets. Owaisi said that he was neither shocked nor surprised at the BJP lawmaker’s remarks and that her remarks were reflective of her mindset. Seeking to corner Sadhvi Pragya, Owaisi said she wants the class and caste system in the country to continue. Thakur, while speaking at a meeting in Sehore, said that she wasn’t elected to clean their gutters or toilets. Sadhvi is elected from Bhopal parliamentary constituency which covers part of Sehore.

Sadhvi’s remarks sparked controversy with many opposition leaders blaming her of supporting the caste and class system. Reacting to her statement, Owaisi said: “She (Pragya Thakur) is telling that she is from the upper caste and the people who clean toilets are not equal. Is this how New India will be built? But this is what we can expect from such people. These people want class and caste system in the country to continue and the people who are from the Dalit community do work of cleaning. She is justifying and defining this.”

The AIMIM chief also said that the saffron party MP is also challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was referring to the Swachh Bharat Mission which was launched by Prime Minister Modi in 2014. “She has openly opposed the Prime Minister’s program but I’m not at all surprised, neither I’m shocked by this obnoxious statement. She says this because that is her thought process,” Owaisi said.

Addressing a meeting of BJP workers in Sehore, Thakur said: “We are not here for cleaning your drains. Is it clear? We are absolutely not here for cleaning your toilets. The work which we are supposed to do, and have been elected for, is being done with utmost honesty. This we had said in the past, saying it today and will stick to it in the future as well.” However, she further said that an MP’s work is to join hands with MLAs, corporators and public representatives for development.