  • MORE MARKET STATS

Asaduddin Owaisi gets ‘Z’ category security cover day after gun attack in UP

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief’s car came under attack in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening, a week before assembly polls begin in the state. No one was injured in the incident, Owaisi said.

Written by PTI
Asaduddin Owaisi
His threat levels were assessed afresh after the incident, official sources said.Under ‘Z' category security, the second highest, CRPF commandos will be deployed for Owaisi's security 24X7.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi will get Z-category security with CRPF commandos protecting him round-the-clock, official sources said on Friday a day after shots were fired at the prominent Muslim leader’s car in western Uttar Pradesh. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief’s car came under attack in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening, a week before assembly polls begin in the state. No one was injured in the incident, Owaisi said.

His threat levels were assessed afresh after the incident, official sources said.Under ‘Z’ category security, the second highest, CRPF commandos will be deployed for Owaisi’s security 24X7. About 16-20 armed commandos will be deployed in shifts. He will also be provided with an escort and a pilot vehicle when he travels by road.

‘Z-plus’ is the highest category security provided to a person with high threat perception in India. Owaisi on Thursday asked the Election Commission to ensure an independent probe into the incident. Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said one person involved in the episode was arrested and a pistol seized from him.

The police also said multiple teams are investigating the case. An inspector general of the Meerut zone was rushed in to supervise the probe. Elections are scheduled for February 10 in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh. The elections are being held over seven phases.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.