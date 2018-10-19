Asaduddin Owaisi flays Azad’s comments, asks Muslims not to vote for Congress

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at the Congress party over its senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s latest remark that ‘Hindu brothers don’t invite him to campaign anymore’. Speaking to news agency ANI, Owaisi said Azad’s remark is a reflection of the Congress’ ethos and appealed Muslim voters not to exercise their franchise in favour of the grand old party in the upcoming polls.

He said that the Congress has always taken minority votes for granted as he termed the party a mirror image of the BJP.

“It is a clear message on how he feels frustrated and is irrelevant in his party. It’s a clear message to Indian Muslims that we should not vote for Congress,” Owaisi said.

“If any political party wants to make sure Modi doesn’t become Prime Minister, you will have to show the difference between themselves and (BJP’s) totalitarian Hindutva politics. If you become a mirror image of BJP you will ensure that it will win another election,” the Hyderabad MP added.

Watch video:

Addressing the students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Azad had on Wednesday said that post-2014 general elections, there has been a decline in invitations extended to him from Hindu friends for campaigns. “Around 95% of those who used to call me (for campaigns) were Hindu brothers and leaders and just 5% were Muslim brothers. But in the last four years, I have observed that the figure of 95 has dropped to just 20%,” he had said.

The remark had invited sharp criticism from the BJP which said that the Congress leader’s remark “is just another attempt to demean and demoralise Hindus”.

Firebrand leader Subramanian Swamy said that the Congress is now becoming ‘victim of its own propaganda created against the Hindus’.

“That is a problem with them (Congress), they are the ones who started creating all this Hindu terror and so on, and now they are becoming the victim of their own propaganda. What can we do? Ask him to get some rest and recover from this malady that he is having presently,” he said.

Explaining why fewer people are calling Azad for campaigning, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the only reason is the ‘falling stock of the Congress party’. “But Azad has invented the Hindu-Muslim angle. These are not ordinary words. It is an abuse for the country’s secular fabric and Hindus,” he had said.