Asaduddin Owaisi calls Masood Azhar listing ‘cosmetic’, says Modi hasn’t achieved anything tangible

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed the government for celebrating Masood Azhar's listing as a global terrorist. He also asked the government what compromise did they reach on with China. The AIMIM chief said that even Hafiz Saeed was designated as a global terrorist but he continued to hold public meetings and also participated in elections. He said that Masood Azhar has been blacklisted but this is not a major victory for the government and it should not portray it as such. In a tweet, Owaisi said: "This cosmetic listing came at the cost of India\u2019s terror victims\u2019 fight for justice. Azhar has been absolved of his previous involvements & Modi still hasn\u2019t achieved anything tangible in India\u2019s fight against terrorism." Owaisi also called the whole listing as 'meaningless'. He said that India absolved Azhar of not just Pulwama but all terrorism in Kashmir, by agreeing to this meaningless designation. The United Nations on Wednesday designated Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. India had been trying for this for a very long time but China stopped the moves citing lack of evidence against Azhar. However, India through its tough and mature diplomacy persuaded Beijing to remove the technical hold on its proposal and list Azhar as a global terrorist. Owaisi isn't alone in questioning the government over Masood Azhar. The Congress in a statement said that it expected the government to act a greater speed in pursuing the declaration of Masood Azhar, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not push for Azhar listing with China. The grand old party claimed that several lives in terror attacks could have been avoided if the government had pushed the international community including Beijing to agree on declaring Masood Azhar as an international terrorist.