Asaduddin Owaisi booked for ‘vitiating communal harmony’, indecent remarks against PM Modi, CM Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged an FIR against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly trying to vitiate communal harmony, violating Covid norms and making indecent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The FIR was registered at the Barabanki city police station after his party’s rally, the police said. Owaisi was on a three-day trip to Uttar Pradesh, where his party plans to contest 100 seats in the upcoming assembly polls.

Superintendent of Police, Barabanki, Yamuna Prasad said that the police has slapped IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity on the ground of religion, race etc.), 188 (disregarding the order of a public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease) and the Epidemic Act against him.

Describing the offences, Prasad said that Owaisi violated Covid guidelines by not wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. Owaisi addressed a large gathering at his Katra Chandana rally.

Prasad informed that Owaisi claimed that the 100-year-old Ram Sanehi Ghat mosque was razed by the administration and its debris was also removed, which was contrary to facts, and his statement could vitiate communal harmony. The old mosque Owaisi referred to was located adjacent to the tehsil premises and opposite the SDM’s residence. It was demolished on May 17 on the orders of a Barabanki SDM court as it deemed the structure as illegal.

Barabanki SP said that Owaisi also made indecent and baseless remarks against the PM and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Owaisi had alleged during his rally that there have been efforts to turn India into a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ since Modi came to power seven years back. He also raised the issue of the law against triple talaq and mentioned the plight of Hindu women, reported PTI. “BJP leaders talk about injustice against Muslim women subject to talaq but remain mum on the issue of the plight of Hindu women discarded by their men….My bhabhi (PM Modi’s wife) stays alone in Gujarat but nobody has an answer for her,” said Owaisi taking an indirect jibe at PM Modi.