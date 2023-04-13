Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad killed in encounter in Jhansi: UP STF

Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed has been killed in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh police in Jhansi on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

Along with Atiq, Ghulam son of Maksudan, was also killed. Both of them were wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carried a reward of Rs five lakh each.

Sophisticated foreign-made weapons were also recovered, the Uttar Pradesh police Special Task Force said.

Meanwhile, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf were produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam in Prayagraj today in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, amid security deployment.

While Atiq Ahmed was brought to Prayagraj via road from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat for his production, his brother was brought from a Bareilly jail.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.

On February 25, Pal’s wife Jaya Pal had registered a complaint against Ahmad, Ashraf, their family members and others.

The FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Earlier, the Prayagraj police had registered a case Atiq Ahmad and his son Ali Ahmed and Atiq’s cousin Aslam Mantri, along with 10 others, for Rs one crore extortion, reported The Indian Express.

The case was registered against Atiq Ahmed, his son Ali, Asad Kalia, Shakeel, Shakir, Sabi Abbas, Faizan, Saif, Naami, Affan, Mahmood, Maood and Aslam Mantri (Atiq’s cousin) based on a complaint filed by Sabir Hussain, said DCP (city) Deepak Bhuker.