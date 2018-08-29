As terror strikes continue on border, Imran Khan’s minister says Pakistan’s proposal on Kashmir ‘soon’

“The proposal is almost ready and we hope that it is considered soon,” added Mazari, considered close Pakistani military establishment.

Newly appointed Pakistani Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has said that the Imran Khan government will soon bring a proposal on Kashmir in the country’s national assembly. Speaking to journalist Nasim Zehra, Mazari said that the proposal is almost ready and will be presented soon. “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will prepare a proposal on resolving the Kashmir conflict within one week and present it in the cabinet… they will also discuss the issue with other stakeholders,” she said.

This assertion comes at a time when militants from Pakistan continue to inflict damage on Indian soldiers and policemen.

In the same conversation, Mazari says India believes that Imran Khan is a ‘man of action’, adding that she believes that India will soon move forward in the peace process as it can’t always keep a hard approach on the issue.

Imran Khan, in his first address to the nation after winning the elections on July 25, had pitched for restarting talks between the two nations. Khan had said that he wants to have good relations with India and to work to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue. Khan mentioned Kashmir as the core issue of dispute between the two nations. He said that it was about time that the two countries sat across the table and discussed the issues of concern.

“We should sit across and resolve the issues instead of we blaming India for problems in Balochistan and they blame us for problems in Kashmir. I can say that if you (India) will take one step forward, we will take two steps forward,” Khan had said. “The relationship between the two countries has been one-sided so far and Pakistan has been blamed for all sorts of terrorism in the world. We want friendship with India and want to resolve all issues through dialogue,” he added.

Mazari’s statement comes at a time when External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj is likely to meet her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) in New York next month.

Indo-Pak relations have seen many ups and downs in the recent past. Khan, the new prime minister of Pakistan, is considered close to country’s military establishment and is expected to leave the country’s India policy solely on the Army.