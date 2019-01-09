As temperature continues to fall, tourists enjoy fresh snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti; Watch video

By: | Published: January 9, 2019 7:27 PM

The upper Himalayan reaches in the beautiful hill state of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday became a sight to behold in this winter season as it received fresh snowfall.

The pristine white snow continues to attract tourists and give them a feel of the Winter Wonderland.

Nine days have passed since the New Year and the temperatures across North India are on a decline. The upper Himalayan reaches in the beautiful hill state of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday became a sight to behold in this winter season as it received fresh snowfall. The pristine white snow continues to attract tourists and give them a feel of the Winter Wonderland. Amid the different areas in the state that have received snowfall this season is the beautiful region of Lahaul- Spiti. While the snowfall has lead to the blockage of roads in the state and disruption of mobility, people continue to enjoy the snow. According to a video released by news agency ANI, people are enjoying sledging in the snow in Lahaul- Spiti’s Keylong area.

Meanwhile, the cold wave continue to provide intense cold in the valley region of Jammu and Kashmir. The Gulmarg skiing resort in Kashmir recorded a low of minus 10 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature in Srinagar, according to the MET officials fell to minus 3.0 degree Celsius.

Tourists rejoice as Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snowfall

In South Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.6 degree Celsius. Kokernag registered a low of minus 1.4 degree Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 3.0 degree Celsius, according to PTI. The Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 5.0 degree Celsius on the night of January 8. The MET officials also said that Leh recorded a low of minus 9.9 degree Celsius last night, while the mercury in the nearby Kargil settled at a low of minus 15.6 degree Celsius.

The valley is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’, which is a period of 40 days, during which people experience the harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. The ‘Chillai-Kalan’ ends on January 31, followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day long ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold).

