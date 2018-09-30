As SAPAKS plans rally in Bhopal today, BJP’s Kailash Vijayavargiya says ‘urban naxals fueling protests to weaken PM Modi’

Firebrand BJP leader Kailash Vijayavargiya has alleged that the agitation against ruling party leaders and Ministers in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh are fueled by ‘urban naxals’ to weaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vijayavargiya who hails from Indore town of the state said that it has become a habit of ‘anti-Modi forces’ to target the PM even if he is not responsible.

“So-called secularists, Leftists, journalists and urban Naxals are fuelling the protests because they want to weaken the Prime Minister. The mindset has prevailed ever since he was Gujarat CM,” Vijayavargiya, who is a serving national general secretary of the BJP, told The Indian Express on Saturday.

Targeting the ‘award-wapasi’ gang, he said, “Kalburgi was killed in Karnataka, but awards were returned to the Centre.”

SAPAKS Samaj rally in Bhopal today

The BJP leader’s remark comes on the eve of a rally planned by SAPAKS Samaj in Bhopal on Sunday. SAPAKS is an organisation of general category, OBC and minority government staff in the state. The outfit was set up to protest against the state government’s decisions to announce reservation in promotion for SCs and STs and Centre’s move to restore the stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Over the last few weeks, several BJP leaders and Ministers in Madhya Pradesh have been at the receiving end of protests by the upper-class people. They have alleged that the government was doing appeasement politics ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, reacting to Vijayavargiya’s remark, SAPAKS office-bearer KS Tomar said that government employees are framed in false cases under the SC/ST Act and that government has insulted thousands of deserving employees by denying them promotion. He said that the SAPAKS has already declared that its political wing will field candidates across all 230 assembly seats in the upcoming elections in the state to take on the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Bhopal administration has issued an alert in view of today’s rally being organised by SAPAKS. The outfit has also announced protests in several parts of the state.