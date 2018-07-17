As protests by dairy farmers continue in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena says government only has time for metro rails, bullet train projects

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (ANI)

With no sign of an end to the protest by dairy farmers in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena today slammed the BJP government saying that it does have time to listen to farmers’ woes, but is ready to spend Rs 300-400 crore on bullet trains and metro rail projects. “Can’t the government give the milk farmers subsidy? Can’t it even talk to them? You (government) are not listening to the farmers but you are ready to spend Rs 300-400 crore on projects like bullet train and metro rail. Did the farmers demand bullet train?” senior party leader Sanjay Raut asked.

A number of farmers groups in Maharashtra began a protest on Monday demanding hike of Rs 5 per litre in milk procurement. As per reports, protestors are also blocking milk tankers in several districts of the state. “This agitation cannot be ignored just because it was launched by (farmer leader) Raju Shetti. Farmers neither belong to any particular religion or caste, nor any political party. Over 3,000 farmers have ended their lives in the last four years and the majority of them had voted for (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi,” the Sena has also written in its mouthpiece Saamna.

“Last year’s strike by farmers to press for their demands was a disgrace for the government. Now, instead of suppressing the ongoing agitation of dairy farmers, the state should think about how it can provide relief to them,” the party said. It alleged that on one hand the government would try to break the agitation, and on the other, chant slogans like ‘Jai Kisan’. While the government has fixed Rs 27 per litre as the procurement price of milk, currently it is being procured only at Rs 16-18, the party said.

Meanwhile, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna chief Raju Shetti has claimed that the protest was being supported by all farmers group in Maharashtra. “Milk Protest has no political ambitions, this movement is supported by all the farmers in Maharashtra and its sole purpose is the betterment of farmers, NDA has betrayed the farmers and there is no chance that I will join NDA,” he told ANI.